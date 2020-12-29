Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,721,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,130 shares of company stock worth $24,146,398 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

