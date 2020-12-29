Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Anaplan stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at $68,832,267.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,130 shares of company stock worth $24,146,398. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

