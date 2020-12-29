Analyzing vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) & Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.00 million 173.98 -$59.13 million ($1.16) -14.37 vTv Therapeutics $2.76 million 53.27 -$13.04 million ($0.37) -5.38

vTv Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics. Proteostasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than vTv Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics N/A -75.39% -55.04% vTv Therapeutics -870.88% N/A -178.80%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -2, indicating that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proteostasis Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential downside of 72.01%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.76%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats vTv Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier. It has collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech, Inc. for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat type 2 diabetes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trials for treating type 1 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptidic agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company is developing HPP737, HPP971, and HPP3033 for the treatment of chronic disease. It has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

