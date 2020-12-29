Analyzing The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC)

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and Global Trac Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies $10.22 billion 0.91 $656.00 million $1.93 12.33 Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Trac Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and Global Trac Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and Global Trac Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies 6.03% 25.71% 4.20% Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats Global Trac Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

