Analyzing Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Vroom alerts:

This table compares Vroom and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $644.91 million 0.23 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 2.89% 26.76% 5.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vroom and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Lazydays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lazydays beats Vroom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.