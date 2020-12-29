Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GSX Techedu (GSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) recently:

12/17/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

11/26/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

11/23/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

GSX opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of -0.39.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

