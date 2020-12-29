Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GSX Techedu (GSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) recently:
- 12/17/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/16/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 11/26/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “
- 11/23/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “
GSX opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of -0.39.
GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
