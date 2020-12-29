Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) PT at $152.60

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.85.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,670 shares of company stock valued at $67,724,371. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $141.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

