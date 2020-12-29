Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.00

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

KRC stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. 807,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,050,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,172,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

