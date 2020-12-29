Analysts Set First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) PT at $16.63

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Community by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Community by 5.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 1,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $131.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.