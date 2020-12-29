Analysts Set CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) PT at $9.50

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of CTK stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. CooTek has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.