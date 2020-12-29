Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce sales of $21.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $76.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.26 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILK. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.56. 271,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,074. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

