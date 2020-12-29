Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.65. Sally Beauty also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 268,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.