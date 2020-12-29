Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

