Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce sales of $169.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $165.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $663.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $623.30 million, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,770. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FMR LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,788,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.