Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

