Analysts Expect Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

ANCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

