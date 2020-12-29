Analysts Expect Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

