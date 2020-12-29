Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $4.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $4.22 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $58,465.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 289,041 shares of company stock worth $221,322 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,450. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

