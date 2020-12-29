Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,227 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

