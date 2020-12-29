Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report $187.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $682.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.40 million to $683.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $157.01. 590,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,773. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

