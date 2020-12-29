Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.49). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($6.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.36) to ($6.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13).

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,438. The company has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,460,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

