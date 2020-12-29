Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.