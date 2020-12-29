Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Avient posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

