Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMFPF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 61.59.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $500.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

