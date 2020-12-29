Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $202.66 million and $7.78 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003501 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00298552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.74 or 0.02139501 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 368,385,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,236,479 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.