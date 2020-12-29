Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post sales of $274.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.80 million and the lowest is $256.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $994.50 million, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 418,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.