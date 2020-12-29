Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 227.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

COLD stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

