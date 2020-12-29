American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Up 1%

American BriVision (Holding) Co. (OTCMKTS:ABVC)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

American BriVision (Holding) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American BriVision (Holding) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American BriVision (Holding) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.