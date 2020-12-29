AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.00 Per Share

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

DIT opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $108.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

