Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $32.10

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $33.95. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 238,240 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.22.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

