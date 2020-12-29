All Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $61,399.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00043208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.55 or 0.02133350 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

