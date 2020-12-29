Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,664,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.56. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

