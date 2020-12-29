Alexander C. Kemper Purchases 1,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.78 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,872.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,673,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

