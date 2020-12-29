Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

ALEX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 279,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,944,000 after buying an additional 69,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 242,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.