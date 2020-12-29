Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AF. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €5.02 ($5.90) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.68 and its 200-day moving average is €3.97.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

