Agrello (DLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00045451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00294466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,980,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.