Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 671,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

