Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.08 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,925,000 after buying an additional 1,041,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,918,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,725,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 1,361,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,751. The company has a market capitalization of $619.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

