Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

AERI stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $658.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 445,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 314,691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

