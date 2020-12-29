Aeon (AEON) One Day Volume Tops $6,766.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $6,766.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00599467 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2,038.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.