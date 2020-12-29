ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVANZ PHARMA had a negative net margin of 19.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.06%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

