Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $103.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AEIS opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

