Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

