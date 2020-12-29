Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

