Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:AOD opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

