Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ASCI opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a market cap of £67.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.57).
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L)
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.