Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASCI opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a market cap of £67.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

