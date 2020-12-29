$983.79 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $983.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.00 million and the highest is $987.30 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.31.

PANW opened at $361.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.51 and a 200 day moving average of $259.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

