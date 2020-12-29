$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $83.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.05 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $79.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $337.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 123,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $944.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

