75,060 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,923,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,248,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

