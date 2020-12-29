$67.75 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $67.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Radware reported sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $248.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.48 million to $248.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.35 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 10,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,296. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

